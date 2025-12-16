A Tuscan Christmas feast

And just like that, we’ve come to the end of the third year of cook-alongs. What a ride it has been: we’ve collected more than 20 hours of recipes, tips and tricks, resounding successes and small hiccups, ingredient insights, and behind-the-scenes stories.

I’ll be working on the schedule for the next cook-alongs over the next few days, so expect to hear from me before the end of the year with a little preview of what our 2026 kitchen adventures might look like. I’m leaning towards reinforcing our Tuscan and Italian cooking repertoire with both classic and modern recipes, diving deeper into iconic ingredients (artichokes, extra virgin olive oil…), and maybe welcoming a few guests, too.

Anyway, if you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for the festive season, here’s what we’ve cooked together.

Grilled radicchio salad with walnuts and cheese

Dress it with plenty of extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar; its sweetness and tang balance the bitterness of the radicchio perfectly. Add a handful of roughly chopped walnuts and a sharp cheese, such as parmigiano or aged pecorino, and you’ve got yourself a hearty starter or side dish, making radicchio a protagonist of the winter table.

Tuscan kale pesto

The combination of cavolo nero and nuts works magnificently in a winter pesto. Here, sturdy kale stands in for summery basil leaves, and a handful of almonds makes a fine (and more affordable) alternative to pine nuts. The result is a dark green, nutty, slightly bitter pesto that you can toss with spaghetti or tagliatelle for a quick weeknight meal.

Chocolate and clementine olive oil cake

It’s an uncomplicated cake, as comforting as a friend’s hug or a warm cup of tea. The crumb is soft, almost moist, with a thin, crisp top. You can keep it rustic with a dusting of icing sugar, or dress it up for the holidays with a little rosemary wreath and a few raspberries. For a truly indulgent dessert, serve it with a scoop of vanilla gelato or a dollop of softly whipped cream.

An Italian cooking masterclass

Vegetables on the Italian Christmas Table

Yesterday I met live here on Substack with my friends and colleagues Enrica Monzani and Flavia Giordano and we talked about vegetables (no surprise here!) on our Italian Christmas table. You can watch the recording and discover which vegetables we’ll be cooking for Christmas in Liguria, Tuscany and Puglia.

Here the recipes I mentioned:

We also had a chance to introduce our March Masterclass, when we’ll guide you through a unique experience that blends our regional cultures – Tuscany, Liguria and Puglia – our favourite cooking techniques, and the seasonal recipes we love most.

Alongside our daily hands-on classes, we’ll explore the countryside, visit bustling local markets, go foraging with a local expert, and enjoy wine and olive oil tastings at Tenuta Mensanello, a working farm and agriturismo nestled in the rolling Tuscan hills.

Would you like to join us? Do you have questions? Just reply to this email or leave a comment.