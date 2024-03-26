Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Letters from Tuscany

REPLAY! Three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo

Torta di ceci from Livorno, a chickpea flour cake; a punchy tomato sauce from Garfagnana; muffins with the ingredients of a Spring Tuscan picnic.
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Mar 26, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

On Sunday, we cooked together three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo:

If the initial idea was to give you three recipes for an Italian aperitivo, something to make with ingredients you already have in your pantry (or if you don’t have them, you should definitely think about stocking your pantry with them!), I realized these three recipes are also great for the traditional Easter Monday picnic, as you can make them in advance and stash them in your basket.

Speaking of Easter Monday, read

Domenica Marchetti
’s latest post about Gite Fuori Porta, the tradition of the Easter Monday in Italy.

[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next Cook Alongs will be:

  • Sunday, APRIL 21st at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

  • Sunday, MAY 19th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

  • Sunday, JUNE 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together a recipe from scratch, but you can join just to have a chat, ask questions, share stories, or simply watch while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

If you fancy the idea of learning new recipes every month to add to your cooking repertoire and build your confidence in the kitchen, give yourself and your loved ones a year brimming with joy and good food.

The subscription comes also with insider guides to Tuscany, honest, reliable, Italian recipes, cookbook chats with authors, and behind the scenes of the working of our new cookbook.

We have a special Easter offer, a 10% off for 1 year. Redeem it by April 1st.

Get 10% off for 1 year

With your subscription, you support us directly and keep us going.

And here you can find the recipes from the Cook Along:

A recipe for a Spring picnic: muffins with fava beans, salami, and pecorino

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
Mar 26
A recipe for a Spring picnic: muffins with fava beans, salami, and pecorino

Fresh fava beans in their pods are the perfect picnic food, as they come with their natural packaging. You can simply shell and eat them as they are, or accompany them with a pinch of salt. In Spring, especially during the Easter Monday or May Day picnics, the fresh fava beans are usually enjoyed along with a thick slice of pecorino cheese: I prefer it f…

Read full story

A punchy tomato sauce for your aperitivo

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
Mar 26
A punchy tomato sauce for your aperitivo

Just outside the town walls and near Castelnuovo di Garfagnana’s cathedral, you can find a quaint osteria, Il Vecchio Mulino. Part bar, part enoteca, and a bit of an old-fashioned food shop, this osteria doesn’t offer cooked dishes, but instead, an array of excellent products exemplifying the true food and wine traditions of Garfagnana.

Read full story

A street food from the Tuscan coast

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
Mar 26
A street food from the Tuscan coast

Livornese people would call this not just una torta (a cake) but la torta (the cake), as for them it’s unequaled. And don’t call it cecina, a dish that, though equal in shape, ingredients, cooking, and flavor, comes from Pisa. If you prefer, go ahead and call it

Read full story

Watch the replays of the past cook alongs:

REPLAY! Carnival Cenci and Florentine Rice Fritters

REPLAY! Carnival Cenci and Florentine Rice Fritters

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
Feb 12
Read full story
Replay! Ricotta Gnocchi and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi

Replay! Ricotta Gnocchi and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
Jan 22
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

Letters from Tuscany
Letters from Tuscany
Authors
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Recent Posts
1:11:04
1:11:04
Replay! Q&A with Viola Buitoni, author of Italy by Ingredient
1:27:45
1:27:45
REPLAY! Carnival Cenci and Florentine Rice Fritters
  
Giulia Scarpaleggia
1:19:55
1:19:55
Replay! Ricotta Gnocchi and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi
  
Giulia Scarpaleggia
17:04
Why I’m asking you to skip Florence on your next trip to Tuscany
14:13
Last but not least [Special]
  
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]
  
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x04 - Life in Salento: in conversation with Nina Gigante
  
Giulia Scarpaleggia