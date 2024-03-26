REPLAY! Three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo

On Sunday, we cooked together three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo:

Torta di ceci from Livorno, chickpea flour cake , with spring onions, a traditional street food from the Tuscan coast, naturally gluten free and vegan (paywalled);

a punchy sweet and sour tomato sauce with capers and anchovies from Garfagnana, to slather on bread or serve as a dip with raw vegetables (paywalled);

fava bean, pecorino and salami muffins, basically the staple ingredients of a Tuscan picnic studded in a muffin (open for everyone, make them for Easter!).

If the initial idea was to give you three recipes for an Italian aperitivo, something to make with ingredients you already have in your pantry (or if you don’t have them, you should definitely think about stocking your pantry with them!), I realized these three recipes are also great for the traditional Easter Monday picnic, as you can make them in advance and stash them in your basket.

[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next Cook Alongs will be:

Sunday, APRIL 21st at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

Sunday, MAY 19th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

Sunday, JUNE 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together a recipe from scratch, but you can join just to have a chat, ask questions, share stories, or simply watch while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

If you fancy the idea of learning new recipes every month to add to your cooking repertoire and build your confidence in the kitchen, give yourself and your loved ones a year brimming with joy and good food.

The subscription comes also with insider guides to Tuscany, honest, reliable, Italian recipes, cookbook chats with authors, and behind the scenes of the working of our new cookbook.

And here you can find the recipes from the Cook Along:

