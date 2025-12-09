My favourite way to use radicchio is to grill it on a scorching hot griddle pan until nicely charred, as the smokiness brings out its meaty texture beautifully.

Dress it with plenty of extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar; its sweetness and tang balance the bitterness of the radicchio perfectly. Add a handful of roughly chopped walnuts and a sharp cheese, such as parmigiano or aged pecorino, and you’ve got yourself a hearty starter or side dish, making radicchio a protagonist of the winter table.