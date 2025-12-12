A slab of panforte and a sticky mess

Yesterday, we baked panforte together in my small Tuscan kitchen, the kind of kitchen where, from the table, I can reach the oven to toast almonds and hazelnuts, while chatting with you through the screen. As one of you said during the live bake-along, you don’t need a professionally equipped kitchen to enjoy cooking and create something delicious.

I also accidentally forgot my honey and sugar syrup, so it boiled over on my induction stove… It was a sticky mess to clean afterwards, but a good reminder: even when things don’t go perfectly, panforte is very forgiving. And it still made a beautiful, chewy, wonderfully toasted brick to share with my family over the holidays.

So many of you asked about my homemade candied orange and citron peels… shall we make them together in January? I think it would be the perfect slow winter project.

As promised, this is the result the day after

I’ve unlocked the full panforte recipe for everyone (click here to get it), and yes, you can watch the full recording while baking along at your own pace.

This amount of ingredients make a thick slab of panforte. If you’d rather not splurge on all those nuts and candied peels, you can easily scale down the recipe, or try a more rustic variation with walnuts and dried figs (we talked about that during the session, too).

🎄 And if you enjoyed the panforte live session, why not join us for more?

If you loved baking together, imagine doing it every month: seasonal recipes, cozy cook-alongs, and a peek behind the scenes of an Italian kitchen. And we’re planning some lovely surprises for the new year.

This week only: become a paid subscriber with 25% off. Our special Christmas offer ends Sunday, December 14th.

Get 25% off for 1 year

I hope to see you this Sunday, December 14th on Zoom, for the December Cook Along

🕘 9:00 pm CET | 8:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

We’ll be making a Tuscan kale pesto together, dark green, nutty, slightly bitter, and we’ll use it to dress a bowl of pasta with crispy guanciale, as well as to top a crostone with hard-boiled eggs and anchovies. Then, we’ll grill a head of radicchio for a seasonal salad with walnuts and cheese. Finally, we’ll bake my favourite olive oil chocolate cake, made festive with clementines and almond flour. You can cook along with me, or just enjoy it while sitting on a comfortable sofa, with a warm tea or a glass of wine.

Get all the info and recipes here.

This session is exclusively for paid subscribers. Join us live or watch the recording anytime: it’s all included with your subscription.

Did you know that, as a paid subscriber, you have access to the full archive of recorded sessions? It’s like having your very own course in Italian cooking, with nearly 20 hours of recipes, tips and tricks, ingredient insights, and behind-the-scenes stories – all ready and waiting for you.

Browse the full archive here.

What would you love to bake or cook together in the new year? Leave a comment or hit reply. I’d love to hear your ideas.

Leave a comment

This week only: become a paid subscriber with 25% off. Our special Christmas offer ends Sunday, December 14th.

Get 25% off for 1 year