We made risotto. Now what about the leftovers?

On Sunday, we gathered on Zoom for our monthly cook-along, this time all about risotto. Technology may have tried to sabotage us, but we powered through—stirring, tasting, and chatting our way through two delicious recipes.

We made a classic risotto with squash, sage, and saffron, slowly coaxing out its creaminess with a wooden spoon. Then, we switched gears and embraced the no-stir method, making a risotto with artichokes in the pressure cooker.

Along the way, we dove into the essentials: choosing the right rice, the best stock to plump up the grains, the role of fat (butter or olive oil?), and creative ways to incorporate seasonal vegetables. It was fun, interactive, slightly messy, and—above all—delicious.

If you couldn’t join us live, you can now watch the replay of the cook-along. Due to connection problems, this time you will just see me, as the above camera didn’t work.

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipes, ingredients, or steps—I’d be delighted to help! I’d love for you to try making risotto and add it to your cooking repertoire.

Mark your calendar for the next events!

Sunday, April 13th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - an Easter recipe

Sunday, May 18th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - Anchovies!

Sunday, June 15th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST - theme TBA

I’d love to hear your suggestions for the next cook-alongs. Are there specific recipes you’d like me to demonstrate? Ingredients that always seem to stump you when planning new dishes? Or perhaps traditions and techniques you’d like me to explore? Let me know in the comments—I’m here to help you bring a little more Italian magic to your kitchen.

And what about the leftover risotto?

After the cook-along, I found myself with plenty of leftover risotto—something quite unusual for Tuscans. While we are absolute pros at using up every last crumb of stale bread, risotto doesn’t hold the same status in our kitchens.

Bread, not rice, is the foundation of Tuscan cuisine. Leftover bread becomes panzanella, ribollita, pappa al pomodoro, or even a simple slice toasted and rubbed with garlic for fettunta. But leftover risotto? That’s another story.

The reason is geographical, historical, and cultural. Unlike the rice-growing regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto, where rice has been a staple for centuries, Tuscany’s fields have always been planted with wheat and olive trees, not rice paddies (with the exception of Maremma). Our food traditions are built around grain and legumes, not the abundant risotto dishes of northern Italy.

That said, my favorite rice comes from Tuscany, it’s organic, and is produced by Tenuta San Carlo in Maremma.

When I do have leftover risotto, though, I treat it as an opportunity rather than an inconvenience—because some of the best Italian comfort foods were born from leftovers. And risotto, with its rich, starchy goodness, is no exception.

I’d love to hear from you! Do you have a favorite way to repurpose risotto? Have you ever made arancine, supplì, or riso al salto? Or do you have another creative risotto transformation? Share your ideas in the comments—I can’t wait to see what you come up with.

Supplì and Arancine from Cucina Povera. Photos by Tommaso Galli

