REPLAY! Potato and Asparagus Tortelli

Plump, dairy-free pasta parcels with potatoes and asparagus, plus seasonal talks on Spring vegetables
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Apr 22, 2024
On Sunday, we cooked together potato and asparagus tortelli. We made the fresh pasta from scratch and rolled that out with a pasta machine, then we adapted an old recipe for asparagus and ricotta tortelli to make a new dairy-free version of plump, stuffed pasta parcels: tortelli with a filling of potatoes and asparagus, and plenty of fresh herbs and lemon zest.

I also shared all my tips on how to make fresh pasta and how to make beautiful stuffed parcels—we shaped together the classic tortelli, but also cappellacci and plump triangles—, so that you’ll be able to add a versatile pasta recipe to your Italian cooking repertoire.

[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next Cook Alongs will be:

  • Sunday, MAY 19th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

  • Sunday, JUNE 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together a recipe from scratch, but you can join just to have a chat, ask questions, share stories, or simply watch while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

If you fancy the idea of learning new recipes every month to add to your cooking repertoire and build your confidence in the kitchen, give yourself and your loved ones a year brimming with joy and good food.

The subscription comes also with insider guides to Tuscany, honest, reliable, Italian recipes, cookbook chats with authors, and behind-the-scenes the working of our new cookbook.

And here you can find the recipe from the Cook Along:

Let's make together Potato and Asparagus Tortelli

Thinking about recipes, pairings, and menus just got a bit more complex. When you have to avoid dairy altogether (you can read more about the reasons behind my choice here) you let go of natural associations that in your previous life were almost automatic, especially in the Italian food culture. This opens up to a heap of new possibilities

Watch the replays of the past cook-alongs:

REPLAY! Three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo

REPLAY! Carnival Cenci and Florentine Rice Fritters

Replay! Ricotta Gnocchi and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi

An example of what we can cook during a cooking class: potato gnocchi with fresh peas and taleggio

Cooking Experiences in Tuscany with us

Do you know we also offer in-person cooking classes and edible experiences in Tuscany? Our calendar is slowly filling up, over 330 people have already booked a class this year, and there are only a few days left available during the high season. And yes, bookings for 2025 are already open, too!

Every meal will be an excuse to travel through Tuscany thanks to local recipes, memories, and stories. Learn more about our cooking classes here.

Book your Food Experience

If you are planning a trip to Italy take a look at our food experiences or share the word with your friends.

Next available openings:

  • May 22nd, Market to Table Cooking Class, 4 available spots

  • May 29th, Market to Table Cooking Class, 2 available spots

  • July 10th, Market to Table Cooking Class, 6 available spots

  • July 24th, Market to Table Cooking Class, 6 available spots

  • July 31st, Market to Table Cooking Class, 6 available spots

  • August 27th, Tuscan Cooking Class, 2 available spots

  • September 11th, Market to Table Cooking Class, 2 available spots

  • September 18th, Market to Table Cooking Class, 6 available spots

  • November 13th to 15th, Three Day Tuscan Masterclass, 6 available spots

  • December 11th to 13th, Three Day Tuscan Masterclass, 6 available spots

