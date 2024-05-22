Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Letters from Tuscany

Semolina flour, the unsung hero of Southern Italian cuisine

The replay of our May Cook Along when we made cavatelli and orecchiette, and what else to do with that bag of semolina flour sitting in your pantry
Giulia Scarpaleggia
May 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Last Sunday, during our Cook Along, I found myself smelling the dough when I felt it was ready, smooth, dense and silky under my hands, responsive to my rhytmic movements. I inhaled the smell of semolina flour, closed my eyes, and declared: this is the smell of fresh pasta to me, the smell of sun-ripened wheat, Sunday family gatherings, genuine food.

Semolina flour is one of the staple ingredients of the Italian South: yellowish, corser than soft wheat flour, it is usually used to make fresh pasta and bread.

There isn’t just one type of fresh pasta dough in Italy. Influenced by traditions, family uses, wealth or povery, and wheat availability, pasta is commonly made with farina 00 (which roughly translates to all-purpose flour) and eggs in the North and Centre of Italy, and with semolina flour in the South. There are obviously exceptions, as the pici dough from Val d’Orcia, in Tuscany, made with all purpose flour and water. Whenver you notice that fresh pasta is made without eggs picture a poorer land, where scarcity and inventiveness gave birth to some of the best fresh pastas of Italy.

On Sunday, with a bunch of passionate people, we shared a happy hour and made together cavatelli and orecchiette, two of the most loved Apulian fresh pastas. I shared my tips on how to use a your thumb, a knife or a bench scraper to make cavatelli, the slow motion movement to make orecchiette—how relaxing is it to make orecchiette while chatting and drinking a tea?—, and talked a lot about everything you can make with semolina flour.

Orecchiette and Cavatelli

Giulia Scarpaleggia
·
May 17
Orecchiette and Cavatelli

Here’s the recipe we will be making SUNDAY, MAY 19th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST. Make ahead of our Cook-Along: Read through the recipe below to make sure you have all the ingredients and equipment required. Prepare the mise-en-place, that is: measure all the ingredients in separate bowls and have them ready near your workspace.

Read full story

This is how today’s post was born, an appreciation post for semolina flour, the unsung hero of the Southern Italian cuisine.

Our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together a recipe from scratch. It is the closest thing to experiencing a cooking class in our Studio in the Tuscan countryside, but also a way to meet passionate people who love nothing more than spending some time cooking and chatting together. And at the end of the Cook Along you find yourself with a couple of recipes ready to be shared with your family or friends.

You can find the replays of the previous Cook Alongs here.

[MARK YOUR CALENDAR] The Next Cook Alongs will be:

  • Sunday, JUNE 23rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST

When we were so lucky to witness the ritual of bread making in Matera.

Semolina is also the flour of choice to make bread in the Italian South.

This post is for paid subscribers

Letters from Tuscany
Letters from Tuscany
Authors
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Recent Posts
Replay! Q&A with Olivia Cavalli, author of Stagioni
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
REPLAY! Potato and Asparagus Tortelli
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
REPLAY! Three recipes for an Italian Aperitivo
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
Replay! Q&A with Viola Buitoni, author of Italy by Ingredient
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
REPLAY! Carnival Cenci and Florentine Rice Fritters
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
Replay! Ricotta Gnocchi and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
Why I’m asking you to skip Florence on your next trip to Tuscany