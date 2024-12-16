How to stuff and roast a pork loin in less than 1 hour

When I started the online cook-along, I felt a bit disoriented. The studio was warm from the wood-burning stove that Tommaso had lit a few hours earlier, but my mind was elsewhere. It had been a challenging day: Livia woke up with a high fever, and my grandma had been in and out of the hospital all week, draining both our energy and emotional reserves.

I adjusted the camera and set up the ingredients. After a couple of technical hiccups, I took a deep breath, reminded myself why I was there, and clicked Record Session. Even though my voice trembled a little at the beginning, I immediately felt seen, welcomed, and virtually hugged by the cook-along community.

As we moved through the familiar rhythm of slicing, stirring, browning, drizzling, tossing, and sharing stories, my mind started to settle. Cooking has always been my way of grounding myself—a safe harbor, a space where comfort and purpose come together, especially in difficult times.

By the time the pork loin, the fennel salad, and the gratin fennels were plated, the weight of the week seemed a bit lighter.

It reminded me that even when life feels overwhelming, gathering around food—whether in person or virtually—can create stability, connection, and even joy.

Thank you for being there—yesterday and throughout the entire year. Our last cook-along of 2024 marked the close of a year filled with shared moments and delicious recipes cooked together. I can’t wait for the new year when we’ll be back with more Cook-Alongs, new exclusive recipes, food stories, and our new column, A Year in My Tuscan Cooking School, where I’ll share behind-the-scenes moments, seasonal recipes, and lessons from our cooking studio in the heart of Tuscany.

Did you miss a session? Don’t worry—all the Cook-Alongs have been recorded. You can watch the replays in the newsletter archive anytime and cook along at your own pace.

Keep your eyes open for the last email of the year, coming to your inbox by the end of the week, with an exclusive festive recipe to close the year on a delicious note.

Thank you for making this year so special—I can’t wait to cook together again in 2025!

Here’s what we cooked together during our cook-along:

Roasted Stuffed Pork Loin . A show-stopping centerpiece, arista ripiena is filled with sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs, and wild fennel flowers for a deep, savory flavor. We’ll add finely diced Granny Smith apples for a sweet contrast—and, if you like, soft chestnuts for extra holiday flair. This dish can be prepared ahead of time and served cold, thinly sliced, and drizzled with its rich cooking juices.

Blood Orange and Fennel Salad . Bright, fresh, and full of contrasting flavors, this classic winter salad is a family favorite. Thinly sliced fennel and juicy blood oranges come together with a sprinkle of fat black olives for a bold, zesty dish that balances rich holiday meals beautifully.

Fennel Gratin. Cooked fennel is the definition of comfort food for me. Baked until golden and bubbling with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, grated Parmigiano, and a touch of lemon (or mandarin) juice and zest, this dish can easily steal the spotlight when paired with some crusty bread.

A Tuscan Christmas is served

Pair these recipes with a fresh pasta dish of your choice—perhaps some handmade tagliatelle or pappardelle—and a selection of Sienese Christmas treats from your Tuscan Christmas Cookie Box. It’s a festive menu that captures the heart and soul of a true Italian holiday celebration.