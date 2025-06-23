[Video] Not for the faint of palate

Yesterday, we gathered on Zoom for the last monthly cook-along of the season. It was not a cook-along for the faint-hearted: three anchovy-based recipes, including the famous Tuscan chicken liver spread—something you either love or politely avoid. You won’t be surprised to hear that I absolutely adore it, especially the way the liver’s sweet notes are balanced by the umami punch of anchovy paste, tomato paste, and capers.

As we wrap up the season, I’d love to hear your thoughts for what comes next.

Are there recipes you'd like to see featured in the next round of cook-alongs? Ingredients that always puzzle you, or maybe Italian techniques and traditions you've been curious to try but never quite dared? What if we chose a few recipes from classic Italian cookbooks—some well-known, others never translated into English?

Share your ideas in the comments—I’m here to help bring a little more Italian magic into your kitchen.

We'll kick off the new season of cook-alongs in September, but you won’t have to wait that long for more: I’ll be back in your inbox in just a few days with a fresh newsletter.

The pasta I cooked yesterday and had today for lunch

Thanks to this latest cook-along, you now have three new recipes to enjoy and add to your cooking repertoire:

acciughe al verde, o sotto pesto. Anchovy fillets marinated with parsley, chili pepper flakes, egg yolk, and a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. This recipe also includes a step-by-step tutorial on how to clean salt-preserved anchovies. Perfect for summer aperitivi: serve with grilled bell peppers, boiled eggs, and a juicy tomato salad.

Pasta with anchovies and cherry tomatoes. A quick, satisfying weeknight pasta made with pantry staples and a handful of cherry tomatoes. This one’s a true lifesaver: it cooks in the time it takes to boil the pasta and is also one of my go-to recipes for a comforting solo meal.

Chicken liver spread. You really have to taste it to believe how flavorful it is. My secret ingredient? A splash of red wine vinegar that brings all the flavors together and makes them sing.

Here’s the past newsletter with all the recipes: