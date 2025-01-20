Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Letters from Tuscany

[Video] How to make tortelli, two ways

Watch the replay and learn hot to make potato tortelli from Mugello and spinach and ricotta tortelli from Maremma
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Jan 20, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In the afternoon, as I was weighing my 0 flour and semolina flour—because I always measure my flour when making pasta—I realized how eager I was to spend the evening kneading fresh pasta with you, rolling it out paper-thin and shaping plump parcels filled with two of Tuscany’s most traditional fillings: potatoes and garlic for tortelli mugellani and ric…

This post is for paid subscribers

Letters from Tuscany
Letters from Tuscany
Authors
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Recent Posts
Tronchetto di Natale - Chocolate and Coffee Yule Log
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
How to stuff and roast a pork loin in less than 1 hour
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
A Christmas Cookie Box: from Siena with Love
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
[VIDEO] Replay of the Art of Pici
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
[VIDEO] Replay the Fresh Egg Pasta Cook-Along
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
Replay! All about Apples: Apple Fritters and Apple Tart
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
How to summer in Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia
  Giulia ScarpaleggiaEnrica Monzani, and Flavia Giordano