A Christmas Cookie Box: from Siena with Love

Last night, I drifted off to sleep with the warm, comforting aroma of spices, honey, and candied citrus peel still clinging to my skin—a lingering memory of our festive Cook Along. Together, we baked two of Siena’s most iconic Christmas treats: panforte and cavallucci.

Throughout the evening, I shared my favorite tips, stories, and family traditions that make these recipes truly special. We talked about the traditional—and secret!—spice blends you can make at home or buy in Siena. I showed how to line a panforte tin so it releases easily after baking, a simple yet crucial step for a perfect result. We also discussed how long to toast almonds—longer than you might expect—to intensify their nutty flavor, an essential detail for making authentic panforte with a balanced sweetness.

If you couldn't make it live, here’s the recording of our Christmas Cook-along, and you’ll find detailed recipes for panforte and cavallucci in our newsletter archive.

As a paid subscriber, you can now access it on our Substack page and enjoy every step of the class, along with the past videos of the previous cook-along.

A Tuscan Christmas Cookie Box

Christmas in Tuscany is marked by the arrival of beloved treats: panforte, cavallucci, ricciarelli, and copate—a brittle, caramel-nut confection nestled between delicate wafers. Each Sienese family has its favorite bakery, and as the season begins, locals embark on a sort of secular pilgrimage in search of the tastes and scents that define their winter celebrations.

Why not bring a touch of this Tuscan tradition into your home? Here in the newsletter archive, you’ll find recipes to create your own Tuscan Christmas Cookie Box—a collection of festive sweets to enjoy throughout the holidays with a cup of coffee, tea, or even a glass of meditation wine.

These cookies also make heartfelt homemade gifts. With each bite, you’re sharing not only something sweet but also the thought, time, and care that went into baking them—an edible expression of love and thoughtfulness.

Little bricks of panforte . This dense, spiced, nut-filled specialty bread is now the symbol of the Sienese Christmas. You can purchase artisanal panforte from local pastry shops, or make your own. I like to cut it into little bricks and wrap them in parchment paper. On a side note, panforte is dairy-free and egg-free. Watch how to make it in today’s video.

Cavallucci. They are not elegant or photogenic, lacking the bright colors, icing, and sparkling sugar we expect from a Christmas cookie. Nor do they come in Christmas shapes: they’re round and rustic, lightly flattened on the ends, floury and a bit lumpy. And yet, with that first bite full of warm spices, rich nuttiness, and sweet candied fruit, you’ll forget all about the presentation. Just like panforte, cavallucci are dairy-free and egg-free. Watch how to make them in today’s video.

Ricciarelli . A cross between a small pastry and an almond cookie, ricciarelli feature a dusting of powdered sugar, with a soft inside that melts in your mouth and a striking aroma of bitter almonds. Perfect for gluten-free baking, as they only require almond flour.

Chestnut flour and chocolate biscotti. Turn the traditional Tuscan almond biscotti into a Fall treat. Substitute part of the all-purpose flour with chestnut flour, add the zest of an orange, and a generous amount of dark chocolate chips. Serve them at the end of a meal with a tiny glass of vinsanto, the Tuscan dessert wine, or an espresso, or enjoy them in the morning to begin the day with a boost of energy.

Do you want to go the extra mile?

Make your own candied orange and citron peels using my tried-and-true recipe from the blog. You can find it here. The process takes 7 to 10 days, but trust me—once you’ve tasted homemade candied citrus peel, there’s no turning back. The intense citrus aroma and tender, jewel-like texture elevate your panforte (and any other holiday treat) to a whole new level.

The candying process is easy, but it takes time and patience. If you are willing to try, just ask me anything unclear to you. Leave your question in the comments.

Don’t forget the next online event!

🗓 Sunday, December 15th | 9:00 pm CET | 3:00 pm EST | 12:00 pm PST

This exclusive event for paid subscribers will be an intimate Christmas cook-along where we’ll prepare a festive menu:

Roasted stuffed pork loin , with chestnuts and apples. My signature dish dressed up for the holidays.

Baked fennels , with lemon, garlic, and pecorino. A versatile side dish that can easily take center stage with some crusty bread.

Raw fennel salad, with oranges and black olives. A bright, refreshing winter salad, perfect served along pork loin.

Paid subscribers, keep your eyes peeled for the recipes and the link to join the cook-along in a couple of days. And, as you requested in the chat, I’ll also share a Tuscan-inspired Yule Log recipe, which nearly became our feature for the subscribers-only cook-along. Keep an eye out for this festive dessert inspiration!