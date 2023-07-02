Letters from Tuscany
A postcard from Abruzzo
This year we betrayed Salento to spend a week in a family hotel in Abruzzo
Jul 2
Tommaso Galli
June 2023
Pallotte Cacio e Ova from Abruzzo - Cheese and Egg Balls Stewed in Tomato Sauce
A recipe from Cucina Povera and an interview with Giulia Scappaticcio, a cooking class teacher and a B&B owner in Abruzzo
Jun 30
Giulia Scarpaleggia
A week dedicated to Abruzzo and a pantry Q&A with Domenica Marchetti
Plus two recipes for you, including Domenica's Wine Cookies for Dipping
Jun 28
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Spaghetti alla Chitarra with Zucchini and Saffron Cream by Domenica Marchetti
Spaghetti alla Chitarra is the traditional noodle from my mom’s home region, Abruzzo
Jun 28
Giulia Scarpaleggia
and
Domenica Marchetti
This week I want you to access your best holiday memories.
Jun 21
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Postcard from a garden in spring
After so much rain, Nature is ready to burst and bloom into summer
Jun 18
Tommaso Galli
All about pasta frolla, the Italian buttery shortcrust dough
Plus a recipe to make occhi di bue, Italian sandwich cookies with jam
Jun 14
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Don't underestimate a recipe
A recipe is a blend of poetry, science, and political activism.
Jun 7
Giulia Scarpaleggia
May 2023
An ode to Ada Boni
Ada Boni, a pioneering Italian food writer
May 31
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Magnets on a Fridge #3
A random collection of links, books, and recipes
May 26
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Celebrating 100 years of a grandmother. In loving memory of Bianca (1923-2021)
Sagne 'ncannulate al sugo - Curled tagliatelle from Salento from her cooking repertoire
May 17
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Welcome to Letters from Tuscany
Welcome! If this is your first time on Letters from Tuscany start here to discover what you can find on this newsletter.
May 15
Giulia Scarpaleggia
