Letters from Tuscany

Home
Podcast
Index
I love Toscana
Postcards
Q&A. Other people's pantries
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
A postcard from Abruzzo
This year we betrayed Salento to spend a week in a family hotel in Abruzzo
 • 
Tommaso Galli
5
June 2023
Pallotte Cacio e Ova from Abruzzo - Cheese and Egg Balls Stewed in Tomato Sauce
A recipe from Cucina Povera and an interview with Giulia Scappaticcio, a cooking class teacher and a B&B owner in Abruzzo
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
4
A week dedicated to Abruzzo and a pantry Q&A with Domenica Marchetti
Plus two recipes for you, including Domenica's Wine Cookies for Dipping
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
11
Spaghetti alla Chitarra with Zucchini and Saffron Cream by Domenica Marchetti
Spaghetti alla Chitarra is the traditional noodle from my mom’s home region, Abruzzo
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
 and 
Domenica Marchetti
Your best holidays
This week I want you to access your best holiday memories.
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
12
Postcard from a garden in spring
After so much rain, Nature is ready to burst and bloom into summer
 • 
Tommaso Galli
9
All about pasta frolla, the Italian buttery shortcrust dough
Plus a recipe to make occhi di bue, Italian sandwich cookies with jam
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
8
Don't underestimate a recipe
A recipe is a blend of poetry, science, and political activism.
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
29
May 2023
An ode to Ada Boni
Ada Boni, a pioneering Italian food writer
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
15
Magnets on a Fridge #3
A random collection of links, books, and recipes
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
20
Celebrating 100 years of a grandmother. In loving memory of Bianca (1923-2021)
Sagne 'ncannulate al sugo - Curled tagliatelle from Salento from her cooking repertoire
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
11
Welcome to Letters from Tuscany
Welcome! If this is your first time on Letters from Tuscany start here to discover what you can find on this newsletter.
 • 
Giulia Scarpaleggia
 and 
Tommaso Galli
© 2023 Giulia Scarpaleggia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing