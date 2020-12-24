Photos by Joann Pai @ sliceofpai

Manage your subscription

Seasonal Tuscan home food at its best!

I am Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan-born and -bred food writer, cookbook author, recipe developer, and cooking class instructor.

I started from a deeply rooted passion for simple, traditional Tuscan food which turned into my blog, Juls’ Kitchen (www.julskitchen.com), in 2009. I teach Tuscan cooking classes and maintain a blog, a newsletter (this one!), and a podcast called Cooking with an Italian Accent.

I am a proud home cook: I learned to cook from my grandmother and my mother, and, as a cookbook lover, from cookbooks. I am passionate about seasonal, nourishing, uncomplicated food.

I work with my husband Tommaso Galli, who’s the head taster, photographer, video maker, and podcast producer. Juls’ Kitchen is our family project.

We live in our family house in the Tuscan countryside with our daughter Livia and our two rescue dogs, Noa and Teo.

So why should I subscribe?

I’ve been writing a blog since 2009 and sending newsletters since 2012. Now you can find me mainly here on Substack, where we share our best writing and recipes, and where we’re nourishing a community of food lovers.

The free weekly newsletter is where I share glimpses of our daily life in the Tuscan countryside, travel tips and cookbook talks, recipes and menu ideas from our gatherings with friends and our cooking classes, and foodie guides to the lesser-known parts of Tuscany. Here you can find an index of all the recipes we’ve published so far.

And why becoming a paid subscriber?

We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but if this is a good moment for you, consider becoming a paid subscriber. When you join our subscription-based newsletter, you are actively contributing to the making of Letters from Tuscany.

In addition to the free newsletter, you will receive exclusive recipes inspired by ingredients, season, or tradition, behind-the-scenes voice memos and videos (coming soon), and you can take part in the monthly Live Talks and Cook Along. Whenever you decide to join us, you’ll have complete access to the whole newsletter archive.

Every Friday, you receive an exclusive recipe that is part of a serialized Tuscan cookbook that you will receive over the course of one year, a collection of tested classic Tuscan recipes to add to your cooking repertoire.

At the monthly cost of a gelato with double whipped cream, or at the annual cost of a good bottle of extra virgin olive oil, you can make a difference.