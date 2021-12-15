Letters from Tuscany

Ciao, I am Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan born and bred country girl, a home cook, a food writer and a photographer. I teach Tuscan cooking classes in my house in the countryside in between Siena and Florence. I’ve been sharing honest, reliable Italian recipes for 14 years now, through my cookbooks and our blog Juls' Kitchen. If you love everything about Italian food, big crowded tables and seasonal ingredients, join us and follow our podcast “Cooking with an Italian accent“.
Last but not least [Special]
Listen now | This is not a farewell, it's just a goodbye.
Giulia Scarpaleggia
12
2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]
Listen now (31 min) | The best way to understand the Tuscan pastry art is to have a walk in Siena with an open mind, following the trail of spices…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x04 - Life in Salento: in conversation with Nina Gigante
Listen now (35 min) | In today’s episode we’re travelling southward, towards the heel of the boot of the Italian peninsula, Salento. Today’s guest is…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x03 - Trentino and mountain life: in conversation with Vea Carpi of Mas del Saro
Listen now (44 min) | In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent, we travel to the mountains to visit my friend Vea Carpi. She is a cook, a…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x02 - Liguria e Cinque Terre: in conversation with Enrica Monzani of A small kitchen in Genoa
Listen now (41 min) | In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent, as promised, we have a guest that will guide us through one of the most…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x01 - Let's celebrate: Happy (40th) Birthday Giulia!
Listen now (40 min) | This is the first episode of our second season, a special summer edition, a short collection of 4 episodes. In this episode of…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
EP46 - A celebration of Spring in a Tuscan kitchen
Listen now (28 min) | In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent we celebrate the spring season, its produce, with asparagus, fresh peas, fava…
Giulia Scarpaleggia
