Replay! Q&A with Olivia Cavalli, author of Stagioni

After the second installment of our Italian Cookbook Club and a post to introduce you all to her book and recipes, on Sunday we met with Olivia Cavalli for a live Q&A on Zoom.

When we started planning our Italian Cookbook Club, we thought a live talk could be the peak of our month-long appreciation of each book, and I was not wrong. Olivia and I—one in Uk and one in Tuscany—united by the same profession and by an equal love for Italian cuisine, talked for almost one hour about her cookbook, Stagioni, and about her approach to seasonality. We delved into her story, retracing the influence of her Italian family in her deep love for cooking.

I felt inspired, elated by our conversation, grateful to have had the chance to talk with Olivia for our Italian Cookbook Club live event.

More in detail, this is what we talked about:

Olivia’s story and background, born in London with an Italian heritage

When she discovered food was her main interest

What it meant for Olivia to join the Pasta Grannies project

An interesting perspective on seasonality: you can eat seasonally and understand seasonality even though you are not a farmer or a grower

The importance of seasonality for the Italian food culture

The British influence on her Italian recipes

Learn more about Olivia here:

