How to summer in Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia

Even though I always advise people to visit Tuscany during the low season to avoid hoards of tourists and the merciless summer heat, I also perfectly realize that Italy lives in the summer in people’s minds.
That’s where the idea of our first Italian Conversations episode came from: how to summer in Italy, or how can you live and experience Italy, and specifically three regions—Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia—in a more sustainable, enjoyable way?
We met live last Sunday with the first two guests,and , friends and colleagues respectively from Puglia and Liguria, and I’m in awe at the amount of information we shared in just one hour and a half during our conversation.
Flavia and Enrica have been so generous in sharing with the participants a hidden beach in Liguria that you can reach by train, a square in Bari where you can find cold watermelon and peaches at midnight, the best tips on how to identify a good restaurant, and much, much more.
Our conversation moved along this plot:
how to visit Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia in the summer;
what to eat in our regions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, following seasonality and hyper-local traditions;
our favorite spots (think about quaint villages, beaches, museums, landmarks…)
a one-day tourist itinerary in Florence, Bari, and Genoa under a relentless summer heat.
All the tips, and the whole video of our conversation, are behind the paywall, in a safe space to keep our favorite spots reserved and protected from the risk of overtourism (you can read more about my ideas on this here).