How to summer in Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia

Even though I always advise people to visit Tuscany during the low season to avoid hoards of tourists and the merciless summer heat, I also perfectly realize that Italy lives in the summer in people’s minds.

That’s where the idea of our first Italian Conversations episode came from: how to summer in Italy, or how can you live and experience Italy, and specifically three regions—Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia—in a more sustainable, enjoyable way?

We met live last Sunday with the first two guests,

and

, friends and colleagues respectively from Puglia and Liguria, and I’m in awe at the amount of information we shared in just one hour and a half during our conversation.

Flavia and Enrica have been so generous in sharing with the participants a hidden beach in Liguria that you can reach by train, a square in Bari where you can find cold watermelon and peaches at midnight, the best tips on how to identify a good restaurant, and much, much more.

Our conversation moved along this plot:

how to visit Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia in the summer;

what to eat in our regions for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, following seasonality and hyper-local traditions;

our favorite spots (think about quaint villages, beaches, museums, landmarks…)

a one-day tourist itinerary in Florence, Bari, and Genoa under a relentless summer heat.

All the tips, and the whole video of our conversation, are behind the paywall, in a safe space to keep our favorite spots reserved and protected from the risk of overtourism (you can read more about my ideas on this here).

Stay tuned for the next Italian Conversations episode. Any request on where should we go?

