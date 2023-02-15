Last but not least [Special]

This newsletter is a reader-supported publication. If you enjoy what I write and want access to exclusive weekly recipes, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

Did you know we had a podcast?

We started Cooking with an Italian Accent four years ago to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our blog. Why an Italian accent? Well, I’m pretty sure you can hear it when I talk, and you can taste it when I cook.

In each episode, we talked about traditional food and the memories it stirs up, we met friends and producers and we built up an appetite for Italian food.

We produced more than 50 episodes in two years. This medium surprised us: we received a lot of positive feedback, people listening to the episodes while jogging, walking, ironing, or cooking. It was listened to in many countries around the world.

Why an Italian accent? Well, I’m pretty sure you can hear it when I talk, and you can taste it when I cook.

However, it does require a lot of work: time to research, write, record and edit everything and unfortunately, we couldn't devote the right amount of time to it.

You can listen to all the past episodes here or on podcast platforms such as Apple and Spotify.

Some of my favourite episodes:

Have you ever listened to Cooking with an Italian Accent? Which was your favourite episode?

Leave a comment

Is this a permanent farewell? I’d rather consider this a goodbye.

In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent, after a year of absence, I tell you a little bit more about the things that have happened:

This podcast is not dead, it is just on a break. We enjoy our work, it's fuelled by the passion we have for food, communication, photography and Tuscany but we are still just two people and we had to leave some projects behind to cope with everything. The podcast, sadly, is one of them.

Our newsletter on Substack, Letters from Tuscany , is where most of our writing and recipes will live from now on. Here I am the food writer I want to be because I’m not waiting for a magazine to hire me to write, I reclaimed my space and time to do this.

For the past two years, we’ve been working on a new cookbook, Cucina Povera, The Italian Way of Transforming Humble Ingredients into Unforgettable Meals.

It was supposed to be a short special episode, and I ended up talking so much.

I missed podcasting, and I hope we will find a way to come back to podcasting soon. We will resume it when we are sure we have the right amount of time to devote to this project. Still, you might expect some special episodes from time to time.

Also, from now on the podcast will be hosted on Substack, so you can comment on each episode.

Btw, if you are a brand that believes in the power of podcasts and who wishes to sponsor Cooking with an Italian Accent, turning it into a more sustainable project for us, just send us an email, and we would be happy to consider a partnership.

Leave a comment

Book Events

I’m excited to start sharing events related to the launch of Cucina Povera. Finally this ink-and-paper baby of ours is ready to meet the world, and we’re proud to introduce it with talks, classes, and events.

Italy Off the Beaten Path with Giulia Scarpaleggia

Join me at Milk Street Online Cooking School to learn about the roots and development of cucina povera through some of the classic Italian dishes.

Date and time : Sun, April 23, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM EDT Cost : $29.95

I have a 15% off discount code for you: use the code CUCINA when you book your spot.

Book your spot here

What’s on the Menu:

Pici cacio e pepe (Hand-Pulled Pici Pasta with Cheese and Black Pepper)

Involtini di peperoni alla piemontese (Roasted Pepper Rolls Stuffed with Tuna and Capers)

I hope you’ll join me to hand-roll pici together, it will be so much fun. You will learn how centuries-old traditions have been passed down from generation to generation, shaping the way we cook and eat today.

REMINDER: You can pre-order Cucina Povera on Amazon.com. Preorders are the best way to support an author and help a book succeed.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST: Sharing is caring. If you liked reading this post, let us know by clicking on the heart button, sharing it with your friends and family, or on social media. It would help us so much to get discovered by other like-minded people.