Letters from Tuscany
Cooking with an Italian accent
2x02 - Liguria e Cinque Terre: in conversation with Enrica Monzani of A small kitchen in Genoa
2x02 - Liguria e Cinque Terre: in conversation with Enrica Monzani of A small kitchen in Genoa

Giulia Scarpaleggia
Aug 03, 2021
In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent, as promised, we have a guest that will guide us through one of the most beautiful Italian regions. This region recently filled your imagination with postcard-like maritime views, bowls of trofie al pesto and Vespa rides thanks to the latest Disney Pixar movie, Luca. Today we’ll go to Liguria.
Today’s guest is Enrica Monzani, known online as A small kitchen in Genoa, food writer, soon cookbook author, and cooking class instructor in her beautiful hometown, Genoa.

We talk about Liguria, Cinque Terre, and other Ligurian hidden gems, about recipes and anchovies, lots of anchovies, about Genova and its street food. Enrica also gives us a little anticipation about the cookbook she is writing: mark your calendar because you’ll want that book.

So now listen to the episode, join the conversation online, and enjoy this little preview of what a holiday in Liguria tastes like.

Learn more about Enrica Monzani here:
Web site: https://www.asmallkitcheningenoa.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asmallkitcheningenoa/

Ciao, I am Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan born and bred country girl, a home cook, a food writer and a photographer. I teach Tuscan cooking classes in my house in the countryside in between Siena and Florence. I've been sharing honest, reliable Italian recipes for 14 years now, through my cookbooks and our blog Juls' Kitchen.
Appears in episode
Giulia Scarpaleggia
