2x01 - Let's celebrate: Happy (40th) Birthday Giulia!

This is the first episode of our second season, a special summer edition, a short collection of 4 episodes. In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent I switched role and asked our friend Valentina Dainelli, known on line as ToomuchTuscany, to be the host of this conversation: I felt it would have been much more interesting for you than listening to a soliloquy.
The occasion is my 40th birthday, and we had a little online celebration. We talked about recipes and cakes, about Livia, about our job and how the pandemic affected our business. Then, we moved to talk about Tuscany and sustainable tourism, one of the main themes of this special edition. I’m sharing my favourite destinations for a quick trip, and a few tips to better enjoy Tuscany.
