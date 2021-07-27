Letters from Tuscany
Cooking with an Italian accent
2x01 - Let's celebrate: Happy (40th) Birthday Giulia!
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -39:31
-39:31

2x01 - Let's celebrate: Happy (40th) Birthday Giulia!

Giulia Scarpaleggia
Jul 27, 2021
Share

This is the first episode of our second season, a special summer edition, a short collection of 4 episodes. In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent I switched role and asked our friend Valentina Dainelli, known on line as ToomuchTuscany, to be the host of this conversation: I felt it would have been much more interesting for you than listening to a soliloquy.
The occasion is my 40th birthday, and we had a little online celebration. We talked about recipes and cakes, about Livia, about our job and how the pandemic affected our business. Then, we moved to talk about Tuscany and sustainable tourism, one of the main themes of this special edition. I’m sharing my favourite destinations for a quick trip, and a few tips to better enjoy Tuscany.

- Join our on-line cooking classes here: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscan-cooking-classes/virtual-tuscan-cooking-class
- Learn more about our in-person cooking classes here https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscan-cooking-classes

Books we mentioned:
- Dan Barber, The Third Plate: Field Notes on the Future of Food.

Recipes mentioned in this episode:
- Roasted Pork loin: https://en.julskitchen.com/main/meat/arista-roast-loin-of-pork

Learn more about Valentina Dainelli here:
Web site: https://www.toomuchtuscany.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toomuchtuscany/

Email me at juls@julskitchen.com

Podcast realized by @tommyonweb

Letters from Tuscany
Cooking with an Italian accent
Ciao, I am Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan born and bred country girl, a home cook, a food writer and a photographer. I teach Tuscan cooking classes in my house in the countryside in between Siena and Florence. I’ve been sharing honest, reliable Italian recipes for 14 years now, through my cookbooks and our blog Juls' Kitchen. If you love everything about Italian food, big crowded tables and seasonal ingredients, join us and follow our podcast “Cooking with an Italian accent“.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Recent Episodes
Italy in the low season
  Giulia ScarpaleggiaDomenica MarchettiEnrica MonzaniFlavia GiordanoLaura ItzkowitzLolly MartynSinù Fogarizzu, and Jessica Cani
Why I’m asking you to skip Florence on your next trip to Tuscany
Last but not least [Special]
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x04 - Life in Salento: in conversation with Nina Gigante
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x03 - Trentino and mountain life: in conversation with Vea Carpi of Mas del Saro
  Giulia Scarpaleggia
2x02 - Liguria e Cinque Terre: in conversation with Enrica Monzani of A small kitchen in Genoa
  Giulia Scarpaleggia