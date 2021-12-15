2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]

The best way to understand the Tuscan pastry art is to have a walk in Siena with an open mind, following the trail of spices, paying attention to the colours and to the ingredients of the baked goods arranged in the shop windows of bakeries, cafés, and pastry shops.
The Tuscan pastry art isn’t show stopping, elegant, refined or elaborate, as you would say of the French patisserie or oven of the Southern Italian pastry art of Sicily and Naples.
In this episode, we will delve into the Tuscan pastry art, discovering how seasonal it is, how strongly related to Cucina Povera, and how it shows a lasting influence of Medieval and Renaissance ingredients, spices, and traditions.
So now listen to the episode, join the conversation online, and enjoy this little taste of Tuscna sweet treats.
Recipes mentioned in this episode:
- Schiacciata con l’uva: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/grape-focaccia
- Pan co’ Santi: https://en.julskitchen.com/bread/pan-co-santi
- Cenci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/carnival-fried-dough-the-tuscan-cenci
- Rice fritters: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/italian-carnival-rice-fritters
- Schiacciata alla Fiorentina: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/schiacciata-alla-fiorentina-a-sweet-flatbread-for-carnival
- Quaresimali: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/quaresimali-florentine-cookies-for-lent
- Pan di Ramerino: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/pan-di-ramerino
- Schiacciata di Pasqua: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/tuscan-schiacciata-sweet-easter-bread
- Necci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/necci-tuscan-chestnut-pancakes
- Castagnaccio: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/castagnaccio-chestnut-cake
- Scarpaccia: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/a-tuscan-sweet-zucchini-cake
- Alchermes: https://en.julskitchen.com/drink/home-made-alchermes
- Zuccotto: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/tuscan-zuccotto
- Zuppa Inglese: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/zuppa-inglese-as-afternoon-break
- Cantucci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/tuscan-biscotti
- Cavallucci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/cavallucci-tuscan-cookies
- Ricciarelli: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/ricciarelli-siena-almond-cookies
- Panforte: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/tuscan-panforte-a-spicy-cake-from-siena
Email me at juls@julskitchen.com
Podcast realized by @tommyonweb
Share this post