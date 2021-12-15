Letters from Tuscany
Cooking with an Italian accent
2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]
2x05 - All about the traditional Tuscan sweet treats [Christmas Special]

Giulia Scarpaleggia
Dec 15, 2021
The best way to understand the Tuscan pastry art is to have a walk in Siena with an open mind, following the trail of spices, paying attention to the colours and to the ingredients of the baked goods arranged in the shop windows of bakeries, cafés, and pastry shops.
The Tuscan pastry art isn’t show stopping, elegant, refined or elaborate, as you would say of the French patisserie or oven of the Southern Italian pastry art of Sicily and Naples.
In this episode, we will delve into the Tuscan pastry art, discovering how seasonal it is, how strongly related to Cucina Povera, and how it shows a lasting influence of Medieval and Renaissance ingredients, spices, and traditions.

So now listen to the episode, join the conversation online, and enjoy this little taste of Tuscna sweet treats.

Recipes mentioned in this episode:
- Schiacciata con l’uva: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/grape-focaccia
- Pan co’ Santi: https://en.julskitchen.com/bread/pan-co-santi
- Cenci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/carnival-fried-dough-the-tuscan-cenci
- Rice fritters: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/italian-carnival-rice-fritters
- Schiacciata alla Fiorentina: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/schiacciata-alla-fiorentina-a-sweet-flatbread-for-carnival
- Quaresimali: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/quaresimali-florentine-cookies-for-lent
- Pan di Ramerino: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/pan-di-ramerino
- Schiacciata di Pasqua: https://en.julskitchen.com/tuscany/tuscan-schiacciata-sweet-easter-bread
- Necci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/necci-tuscan-chestnut-pancakes
- Castagnaccio: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/castagnaccio-chestnut-cake
- Scarpaccia: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/a-tuscan-sweet-zucchini-cake
- Alchermes: https://en.julskitchen.com/drink/home-made-alchermes
- Zuccotto: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/tuscan-zuccotto
- Zuppa Inglese: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/zuppa-inglese-as-afternoon-break
- Cantucci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/tuscan-biscotti
- Cavallucci: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/cookies/cavallucci-tuscan-cookies
- Ricciarelli: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/ricciarelli-siena-almond-cookies
- Panforte: https://en.julskitchen.com/dessert/tuscan-panforte-a-spicy-cake-from-siena

Ciao, I am Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan born and bred country girl, a home cook, a food writer and a photographer. I teach Tuscan cooking classes in my house in the countryside in between Siena and Florence. I’ve been sharing honest, reliable Italian recipes for 14 years now, through my cookbooks and our blog Juls' Kitchen. If you love everything about Italian food, big crowded tables and seasonal ingredients, join us and follow our podcast “Cooking with an Italian accent“.
