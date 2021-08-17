2x04 - Life in Salento: in conversation with Nina Gigante

In today’s episode we’re travelling southward, towards the heel of the boot of the Italian peninsula, Salento. Today’s guest is Nina Gigante, a wellness, food, and travel journalist, and a qualified holistic nutritionist.
While we were in Salento to visit Tommaso’s family, I was continuously texting Nina to have advice on where to go, shop, and, guess what, eat. Thanks to her tips we discovered my favourite brioche in Salento.
In the following conversation, you’ll hear us talking about what is home for Nina, what she likes about Mediterranean cuisine, and what to see, where to eat, and what to buy in Lecce. Nina will also give us a tip to visit a less known turquoise lake surrounded by a Martian landscape right there, in Salento.
So now listen to the episode, join the conversation online, and enjoy this little preview of what a holiday in Salento feels like.
Learn more about Nina Gigante here:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nina_giga
Email me at juls@julskitchen.com
Podcast realized by @tommyonweb
Share this post