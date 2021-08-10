Letters from Tuscany
2x03 - Trentino and mountain life: in conversation with Vea Carpi of Mas del Saro
Giulia Scarpaleggia
Aug 10, 2021
In this episode of Cooking with an Italian Accent, we travel to the mountains to visit my friend Vea Carpi. She is a cook, a farmer, a sourdough baker, and passionate about wool. She has a maso up in the Trentino mountains and an agritourism with her family. We are both from Tuscany, but we met there, in her farmstead, where we were greeted as part of her family. We attended one of her sourdough baking courses and learnt about her life in the mountains.
In the following conversation, you’ll hear us talking about bread and wool, and what they have in common, about Alpine cuisine and local ingredients, about sustainable tourism in the Alps, and day trips to Valle dei Mocheni.

So now listen to the episode, join the conversation online, and enjoy this little preview of what a holiday in Trentino looks and tastes like.

Learn more about Vea Carpi here:
Web site: https://www.masdelsaro.it/en/homepage/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mas_del_saro/
Vea’s book, Pasta Madre: https://masdelsaroshop.bigcartel.com/product/la-mia-pasta-madre-il-pane-i-dolci-la-vita-in-montagna-ed-raetia-2020

