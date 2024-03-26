Just outside the town walls and near Castelnuovo di Garfagnana’s cathedral, you can find a quaint osteria, Il Vecchio Mulino. Part bar, part enoteca, and a bit of an old-fashioned food shop, this osteria doesn’t offer cooked dishes, but instead, an array of excellent products exemplifying the true food and wine traditions of Garfagnana. Launched in the early 1900s, today Il Vecchio Mulino still has the feel of an old-fashioned rest stop. Cheese and cured meats are served with potato bread, savory rice tarts, pecorino and potatoes, farro salad, chestnut flour desserts, and farro amber beer. The place has everything!

RECIPE - Salsa rossa all’alloro - Red Sauce with Bay Leaves

Excerpted from “From The Markets of Tuscany. A Cookbook” by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Guido Tommasi Editore). Copyright © 2018.