Summer means panzanella and caprese on repeat

Welcome to the fourth issue of Magnets on a Fridge , a random collection of things worth reading/cooking.

After the unbearable heat of mid-July, the season turned into one of those perfect summers with clear skies, cool nights, fresh air, and long days. Even though we're still working—albeit we are on a summer break with classes—I manage to carve our pockets of holidays: a morning walk, an hour on the sofa reading a cookbook, or a late afternoon chat in the garden with my family. Blessed are the nonni who take care of Livia while we work!

So what happened in our life in the past two months along with many, many cooking classes and several exciting food discoveries in my hometown, Colle Val d’Elsa?

And now, let’s start, I collected something to share with you. This is going to be a long list, so get comfortable and enjoy reading!

Something to read and listen to about Cucina Povera

Thanks to your precious support and love, Cucina Povera is on the second printing! A cookbook with more than 100 soul-satisfying recipes, that celebrates the best of the Italian peasant cooking, where every recipe is more than the sum of its ingredients.

Here you can read something that has been published about Cucina Povera in the last month:

A sneak peek of our home kitchen during preserving time.

Something to cook/preserve

In the past years, I used to devote whole days to preserving: I ended up with a messy kitchen, a stack of jars for the winter, and the impelling urge to sleep for a week. It was satisfying and gruelling, but I enjoyed those moments to bits. Now, trying to work with a young daughter at home from school, it’s basically impossible to allocate long days to preserving.

So, I started carving out moments during the day when she is with my mum and I am working at my computer. Rather than canning the whole supply for the winter, I worked on small batches of tomato sauce, pesto, and jams.

This is what I’ve been cooking and preserving on the margins.

Pomarola. Quicker to make than pelati or puréed tomatoes, pomarola is a tomato sauce with celery, carrot, and onion. Perfect to use those tomatoes in your vegetable box that are getting a tad too ripe. In the winter, simply open a jar of pomarola and dress your favourite pasta (a knob of butter is my mum’s secret touch here).

Limoncello. With the unexpected number of classes we had this year, I quickly went through my limoncello reserve, so I had to prepare some more limoncello for my fall and winter classes. I’ll be sharing my recipe in Friday’s newsletter for our paying subscribers (thank you all!)

Basil Pesto. If during the classes I picked my basil sparingly, yesterday I went heavy on my basil plants, as it will have two weeks to grow again before the next classes. Pasta al pesto is Livia’s favourite dish, something she eats even on her worst days (she is not the easiest child when it comes to mealtime). So I have to make sure I have enough pesto in the freezer for the winter months.

Yellow plum jam. We picked a basket of yellow plums from our plum tree, and I’ll be making a batch of jam soon. That’s the only jam I made this year so far, as I had still plenty of jam left from last year.

Three favourite newsletters on Substack

I haven’t been reading many books in the past months (except Finding Freedom: A Cook's Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch, by Erin French, which I absolutely loved). But I read newsletters. Many. Some of these newsletters are cherished appointments during the week.

A Private Chef.

is a chef and writer from rural England. Every post is an inspiration for fresh new flavours. Did you know you could make a

? Or what about blackcurrant wood oil? I learn to make the most

thanks to his recipe.

Edible Living, by

. Sarah has an unmistakable, strong voice, a sense of place that draws you in, that makes you want to read further, and cook whatever she writes about:

,

,

… Is she my favourite food writer on Subtack? Probably. When I read her recipes, all I want is to share a table with her.

To Vegetables, With Love, by

. If you are drawn in by a sense of community, this is the newsletter you want to read. You’ll find vibrant recipes with seasonal vegetables, collections of curated links, and Hetty’s warm voice to welcome you.

September Cook-Along

We will meet SUNDAY, September 17th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EDT - 12.00 pm PDT. What are we going to cook? That’s up to you! You have one week to cast your vote.

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships and shared memories and having lots of fun!

As always, it will be a moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to where you are!)

Pici all’aglione for everyone!

Favourite dishes during the Summer classes

Hot, it has been hot. We adapted our menus to the sultry weather, favouring quick dishes like caprese, panzanella, and roasted fruit.

Here you can find some of the recipes we’ve been cooking in recent classes, something you could replicate at home for a Summer gathering:

Fried Sage Leaves. Fried sage leaves are probably the easiest appetizer you can serve to open a summer Tuscan meal. They are usually paired with other fried goodness, such as zucchini flowers or leftover slices of stale bread.

Pici all’aglione. Pici are thick, hand-pulled spaghetti from Valdorcia, made just with flour and water. I often toss them in a punchy aglione sauce, made with a local variety of garlic, huge, sweet, and delicate.

Panzanella , the local, Tuscan bread salad. Here’s my recipe from Cucina Povera.

Eggplant meatballs . These meatballs demand to be eaten with bread, as it would be a serious sin not to mop the sauce on your plate.

Peperonata . A luscious, silky, sweet and sour pepper stew. I’ll be sharing the recipe soon here in the newsletter. Keep your eyes peeled!

Any kind of fruit with mascarpone pastry cream. Over the years, I’ve grown fond of that light, delicate touch a fruit dessert gives to a meal, often a more balanced end than a slice of cake.

Cooking Experiences in Tuscany with us

Do you know we also offer in-person cooking classes and edible experiences in Tuscany? Our Fall and Winter calendar is slowly filling up, almost 400 people have already booked a class this year, and there are only a few openings in October and November. And yes, bookings for 2024 are already open, too!

Every meal will be an excuse to travel through Tuscany thanks to local recipes, memories and stories. Learn more about our cooking classes here.

We also launched our 3-day Seasonal Cooking Masterclass, for a deep dive into Italian cuisine.

These masterclasses are thought to highlight the seasonality of local produce, recipes, food traditions and cultural habits. Learn more about the Three-day Masterclass here.

2023-2024 Masterclass Dates

15-17 November 2023

13-15 December 2023

10-12 January 2024

7-9 February 2024

6-8 March 2024

In November we will feast on Fall products—porcini, squash, chestnuts—and we will bake pan co’ Santi, the local sweet bread studded with walnuts and raisins. In December it will be about Christmas, so we will work on a Christmas Tuscan menu, and we will bake the typical Sienese treats, from panforte to ricciarelli and cavallucci. In January and February, we will focus on winter ingredients, warming soups and stews, and we will sneak in also a couple of Carnival treats. In March we will finally focus on the early Spring vegetables and we will also introduce a couple of dishes for the upcoming Easter.

Book your experience with us!

