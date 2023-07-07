This newsletter is a reader-supported publication. We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but i f you enjoy what I write and want access to exclusive weekly recipes, and if you are at a point in your life to support our newsletter, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

Thank you for your enthusiasm for the comeback of our cook alongs! Let’s kick the summer season of Letters from Tuscany cooking together panzanella.

As announced in the previous newsletter, we will meet THIS SUNDAY, July 9th at 9.30 pm CET - 3.30 pm EDT - 12.30 pm PDT.

We will be making panzanella, the queen recipe of the Tuscan summer, the most refreshing bread salad you’ll ever taste, and we will be following the recipe from Cucina Povera. If you already have the book, you can find the recipe at page 250.

For the occasion, I will be joined by a SPECIAL GUEST, my friend Enrica Monzani from A Small Kitchen in Genoa. While I will be making panzanella, she will demonstrate the Ligurian take on summer salads, cundijun, and she will be talking about her freshly published cookbook, The Flavors of Liguria. We will talk about all the possible uses of stale bread in Italian regional cuisine, delving into the culture of stale bread salads, which is a thing in Italy!

As always it is a moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, to ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to where you are!)

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships, shared memories, and we’re definitely having lots of fun!

