Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lolly Martyn's avatar
Lolly Martyn
Jul 16

No bread salad in the family but a torta di pane from stale bread that we love! Thank you for this deep dive into Italian bread salads. I loved it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Giulia Scarpaleggia
Mary Frances Giacalone's avatar
Mary Frances Giacalone
Sep 14, 2022

Thank you for a very detailed overview for panzanella!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Giulia Scarpaleggia
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Giulia Scarpaleggia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture