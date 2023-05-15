This is us, Giulia and Tommaso, enjoying food in one of our favourite restaurant

Welcome to Letters from Tuscany

First of all, thank you for joining our Letters from Tuscany community. Or, if you just stumbled upon our newsletter, let me explain who we are and what you can find here.

I’m Giulia Scarpaleggia, a Tuscan born and bred food writer, cookbook author, podcaster, and cooking class instructor. I am a proud home cook: I learned to cook from my grandmother and my mother, and, as a cookbook lover, from cookbooks. I live in the countryside in our family house with my husband Tommaso, our 3-year-old daughter Livia, and two rescue dogs, Noa and Teo. I love collecting cookbooks, the English language, long walks, writing, baking sourdough bread, watching crime series, listening to podcasts, and ‘80s music.

In 2009, I founded my blog JulsKitchen.com to collect and share my family recipes and stories, both in Italian and in English. In 2019, Saveur magazine named it the best food culture blog.

Now I share my best food writing, random thoughts, personal stories and researched recipes here on Substack, while the blog remains an online archive of free, tested, reliable recipes.

My food is seasonal, inspired by Italian regional cuisine, and vegetable-forward. Here you can find inspiration for your weeknight meals or to celebrate gatherings with family and friends.

I work with my husband/photographer

. He is half from Tuscany and half from Salento, Puglia. If I am the author of this main newsletter,

when Tommaso has photos to share he writes you

. He works mostly behind the scenes, taking photos of the dishes we prepare (and eating them, too!), videos, editing the podcast, and handling all the technical aspects of our business. He loves rustici from Salento, photography, Lego, and day-trips.

Juls’ Kitchen is our family project.

About Letter from Tuscany, a community-based newsletter

Letters from Tuscany,

This newsletter is where most of our writing and recipes will live from now on. Letters from Tuscany is an anchor to Italy, to the Italian table and our loud conviviality, the voice of a friend in the kitchen.

We call it newsletter, but Letters From Tuscany is our own independent publication: we test, photograph, and write each recipe just for you. It is a way of sharing all the recipes we like, created to inspire you, to bring a little taste of Italy to your kitchen, for you and your family.

If you want to begin reading something interesting, you can start here:

We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but if this is a good moment for you, consider becoming a paid subscriber. When you join our subscription-based newsletter, you are actively contributing to the making of Letters from Tuscany.

In addition to the free newsletter, you will receive:

exclusive new recipes inspired by ingredients, season, or tradition

you can take part in the monthly Live Talks and Cook Along

complete access to the whole newsletter archive

Every Friday, you receive an exclusive recipe that is part of a serialized Tuscan cookbook, a collection of tested classic Tuscan recipes to add to your cooking repertoire. Learn more about the I Love Toscana project here and find all the recipes here.

At the monthly cost of a gelato with double whipped cream, or at the annual cost of a good bottle of extra virgin olive oil, you can make a difference.

Do you know we also offer in-person cooking classes and edible experiences in Tuscany?

Choosing a class with us means escaping for a day to the slower-paced countryside, far from the charming buzz of big, touristic cities. Slow down and be ready to live a day as a local: hearty homemade food is included. Discover the experiences we offer.

Cucina Povera: The Italian Way of Transforming Humble Ingredients into Unforgettable Meals

Our new cookbook is available online, at your local bookshop, and everywhere books are sold.

In 100 recipes, Cucina Povera celebrates the best of this tradition, from the author’s favourite, pappa al pomodoro (aka leftover bread and tomato soup), to Florentine Beef Stew, Nettle and Ricotta Gnudi, and Sicilian Watermelon Pudding. Soul-satisfying, super healthy, budget-friendly, and easy to make, it’s exactly how so many of us want to eat today.

Food & Wine | The Best Spring Cookbooks for 2023

“As a home cook that likes to stretch every ingredient as far as possible, Giulia Scarpaleggia’s Cucina Povera has become a favorite in my household.” – Sean Flynn

“This book is an invaluable cultural guide and history lesson in the foundations of Italian cooking that enthusiasts will not want to miss.” – Jessica Levy, Booklist

More posts on Cucina Povera

