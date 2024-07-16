Dear friends and readers,

I’m writing from a hotel room in Abruzzo, where we’re spending a week for our family holiday. Our bedroom is dark—the roller blinds closed to tame the summer heat— and Livia is sleeping by my side after a morning spent splashing in the sea and at the swimming pool. My intention was to deliberately avoid work, forget emails, and sign off Social Media for a week: I have a Kindle with me and several books to dive into, Livia permitting. These holidays are meant to spend time with her, in a very relaxed, old fashioned way.

I’ll be back next week from our short summer break—more cooking classes and a book to write are waiting—, but for the moment I’m sharing with you a collection of our best summer content from the archive. If you joined us in the last year you might have missed some very good recipes! From traditional dishes like Pasta alla Norma, perfect for these hot days, to conversations on how to spend summer in Tuscany, Liguria, and Apulia, this selection will accompany you through sunny days.

Take a moment to relax, explore these recipes from the archive, and enjoy the best that summer has to offer. I look forward to sharing new stories and flavors with you upon my return!

Happy reading and enjoy your meals!