Summer table, Cucina Povera edition. Another photo that didn't end up in the cookbook.

I had planned to share a new foodie guide today (something I’ve been working on for quite some time, say years…), but it took me more than expected, and it brought also an idea for a new podcast episode. So you’ll have to wait a little longer (not much, I promise) for that foodie guide.

This said, I’m uploading a quick post for you to ask me anything: where to go/eat in Tuscany, what to cook during a heatwave (hello again climate change), favourite cookbooks, our cooking classes, cooking tips, food writing, my favourite dish, education, dreams… anything!

Maybe from one of your questions and curiosities a new post will spark!

In the meantime, though, I wanted to share with you some news:

Cucina Povera is getting towards a second printing (YAY!) after only 3 months from publication. So if you found any mistake, misspelling, inaccuracy or vagueness, could you let me know ASAP? We can mend it in the second printing. If you haven't bought it yet, you can find it here.

We will meet for our monthly cook along Sunday August 6th at 9.30 pm CET - 3.30 pm EDT - 12.30 pm PDT . We’ll be making pappa al pomodoro . Mark your calendar and keep your eyes peeled for more info on how to join. This is an event designed for our subscribers.

Last Friday we launched our brand-new e-course, Food Writing: Share Home Recipes with the World, with Domestika. We have already almost 200 subscribers from all over the world, and this makes me so proud of this community. Thank you! You can still join us here at a strongly discounted price.

