I love autumn, but I have a love affair with summer vegetables. Even though I can barely stand the sultry Italian summer, I’m thrilled when I think about the seasonal produce and all the possibilities they bear within. Sun-kissed heirloom tomatoes thickly sliced and doused in extra virgin olive oil, charred bell peppers, smoky eggplants, green bean and potato salads dotted with capers and olives… During the summer I love nothing more than improvising a dinner with what the vegetable garden has to offer, or with what we can pick at the market.