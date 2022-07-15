I used to think the only possible way of stuffing squash blossoms was with a piece of fresh mozzarella and an anchovy fillet. Carefully place the filling inside, twist the flower to seal the mozzarella, then batter and fry the blossoms until puffed and golden brown. Fried squash blossoms were among my favourite appetisers.

Then one day, at the beginning of the new cooking class season, I found myself with lush squash blossoms, fresh sheep ricotta, and no desire to fry (quite unusual for me, I have to admit it).

I decided to give oven-baked stuffed squash blossoms a go, and I was thoroughly surprised by the result.

The filling is delicate: fresh ricotta blended with Parmigiano, basil leaves, and pine nuts, that recreate a kind of basil pesto sensation. Interesting additions include mint leaves, lemon zest, pistachios, and anchovy fillets.

Arm yourself with patience and carefully remove the pistil from each blossom (long tweezers might come in handy). After that, with a pastry bag stuff the blossoms and twist the end to seal the filling inside.

Now dip each blossom in the beaten eggs, shake it to remove the excess egg, then generously bread it with homemade breadcrumbs. Panko would work as well.

Lay the blossoms on a baking sheet, drizzle lavishly with olive oil, and then bake them in a hot oven until they are golden and crisp.

Here’s the recipe for the baked stuffed squash blossoms (paywalled content).