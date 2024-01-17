As I announced in the previous newsletter (did you miss it? You can still read it here, there is a lot of news for the year to come ), on Sunday we will meet for the first Cook Along of the year. I can’t wait!

If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

We will meet SUNDAY, January 21st at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST.

We will be making Ricotta Gnocchi (pronounce it nyow·kee) and Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi (pronounce it new.dee). Get your ricotta and leave it to drain in the fridge for a couple of days!

We moved our Cook Along to Zoom, so a recording of the class will be available for all paid subscribers after the event, and it will be easier to attend the Cook Along even though you live Down Under.

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships and shared memories and having lots of fun!

PLEASE LET ME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS IF YOU WILL BE THERE, SO I’LL BE WAITING FOR YOU!

(If you are a paid subscriber, you can find the recipes, the ingredient lists, the Cook-Along Working Sheet, and the link to join the Cook Along and Live Talk behind the paywall.)

Below you can find the two recipes we will be making together.

For the spinach and ricotta gnudi, we will follow the recipe for Nettle and Ricotta Gnudi excerpted from Cucina Povera—all you have to do is substitute nettles for spinach—while the ricotta gnocchi below is a recipe I developed exclusively for our Cook-Along.