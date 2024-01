RECIPE - NETTLE AND RICOTTA GNUDI

Excerpted from Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023.

Gnudi are pillowy dumplings made of ricotta and greens, usually spinach. Gnudi is a Tuscan term that means naked, so think of them as nude ravioli, light balls of filling without the fresh pasta envelope. In the area around Siena, they …