Did you cook from Italy by Ingredient? Which was your favorite recipe? Did you learn a new technique or maybe Viola’s words convinced you to try an ingredient that was new for you?

We want to hear it all!

After the first month of our Italian Cookbook Club, it is finally time to meet Viola Buitoni for an online live Q&A. It is your chance to ask her about the book and her cooking classes, and share with everyone else the recipes you cooked.

Since it is the first month of our Cookbook Club, this talk will be open to everyone.

We will meet this SUNDAY, March 3rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST.

(A recording of our talk will be available for paying subscribers on Monday)

Let me know in the comments if you will be there, and share also your questions for Viola.

Read more about Viola’s Italy by Ingredient and get two recipes from the book:

If you love live events, don’t miss our Monthly Cook Alongs!

For our March Subscribers Only Cook Along we will meet SUNDAY, March 24th at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST.

We’ll make from scratch a couple of easy, Italian appetizers made with pantry staples, something you can throw together at the last minute when you have friends over for dinner: a tomato paste spread and my trustworthy chickpea cake will be there.

Paid subscribers will receive the Cook-Along Working Sheet and the link to join the Cook-Along Along a few days before the date.

Or watch the past Cook-Along replays: