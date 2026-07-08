Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

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Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
2d

You put me there with you. Lovely

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Gabrielle's avatar
Gabrielle
1d

Just beautiful Giulia.

And I cannot get that pasticiotta out of my mind🍒

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