Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

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Corrine's avatar
Corrine
1d

You must be a magic tomato fairy! Yesterday I went for a walk in my very suburban neighborhood thinking about this post and there was a small fruit and veg stand that was selling boxes of tomatoes! I was wishing for that and there is was! I've never seen someone set up a kiosk like that under some trees, beside a religious building so people leaving after service could buy produce. I now have 8 + kilos of tomatoes waiting for me to try some of these recipes.

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Benjamin Kallauch's avatar
Benjamin Kallauch
18h

Bellissimo!

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