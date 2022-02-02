I’m a pantry enthusiast, so I’m super excited to introduce you to February’s theme: the pantry!
But now, I’d love to hear from you if you have a must-have ingredient in your pantry. What is it? I guess mine is extra-virgin olive oil.
One ingredient? Tinned crushed/diced tomatoes.
in 15 minutes with some pasta you have the best meal!
Just add onion, garlic, basil and red wine, like tonight's dinner! (Although it's done with fresh tomatoes.)
I always forget you are in the summer now! But miss the fresh tomatoes
Giulia, your pantry is so beautiful with the lovely jars of canned Giardiniera, preserves and veggies! It is inspiring as we come into Spring and the growing season begins.
EVOO, canned tomatoes, pasta, flour, capers, olives, peperoncino, and wines are important for my pantry. (Can wine be part of the pantry here? ) Lemons and parmigiana reggiano are two perishables that are also essentials.
I love my pantry also because I love to preserve and can vegetables!
And obviously we can consider wine a pantry staple!
Tomato Concentrate paste!
ah!! my grandma's secret, an ingredient I love too! and my secret in pappa al pomodoro! :P
The most used is good olive oil. The most precious - the oil from our relatives’ trees in Tuscany.
Always olive oil, vinegars, dried pasta, rice of many kinds, farro, dried and canned beans, spices, flour and sugar, canned tomatoes, tuna and sardines, Mutti tomato paste and castelvetrano olives....I can weather any storm as long as I have these.
Coffee, EVOO, Dry Pasta, Canned whole tomatoes, Chicken Broth, Garlic Powder, Salt, Pepper, Italian seasonings, canned beans, lentils, split-peas, tomato and anchovy pastes
I love my EVOO, pastas and sauces, but I have to say quality balsamic vinegar, cans of sliced black olives, and wonderful Jasmine Rice are must haves in my pantry. I love a well stocked pantry myself and I don't consider it fully stocked unless I have my capers and Old Bay Seasoning...I must have over 50 spices and herbs and it's so fun to use them!
Extra virgin olive oil and canned tomatoes, crushed or puree - this is a great discussion! Can't wait to see February's posts and blogs :)
Capers and anchovies! Every time I go to the market, I pick them up, just in case. As a result, I always have plenty on hand : )
All kinds of dried pasta, canned and Jared tomato products, canned and dried beans, olive oils, flour, sugar and coffee!
Aside from baking staples like flour and sugar, my pantry must have pasta, rice, tomatoes, beans, and olive oil.
I haven't lived in hard times such as yours, but I've inherited this habit from my grandma, that's why I always try to have a well stocked pantry. What a cool toll the countertop mill must be!
