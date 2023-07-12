This newsletter is a reader-supported publication. We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but i f you enjoy what I write and want access to exclusive weekly recipes, and if you are at a point in your life to support our newsletter, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

Last week our brand-new e-course, Food Writing: Share Home Recipes with the World, just came out on Domestika.

I have been writing a food blog for almost 15 years, and we’ve been teaching food writing classes in Italian since 2015. But the food writing world in Italy is still green, compared to what you can find, and read, in English.

It was August 2022 when I was first contacted by the Creative Acquisition Team at Domestika. The email object read: Giulia + DOMESTIKA Collaboration Opportunity. I thought it could be a proposal to promote some of their online courses, - I have attended many of them about food photography and food styling - but then I kept reading…

Based on what we see in your portfolio, we would love to produce a course in the realm of Food Blogging/ Writing, but we are totally open to your ideas :)

BOOM! It was something completely different.

They were asking ME to produce a food writing course. My mind started spinning—so many ideas!—and over the months the course started to take shape, also thanks to the invaluable help of Ana, the Content Producer assigned to my course.

Given my growing curiosity for the fascinating world of recipe writing, I decided to focus my food writing course on recipe writing—we need to reevaluate the importance of recipes, in our daily life but also in the passing of knowledge and traditions, and in the shaping of a country or family identity.

The process behind the production of my Food Writing course has been long, accurate, and exciting. For months I worked on a script of the course, adding practical examples, exercises, readings, and links to every unit. I wanted to recreate the course I wished I could have attended 15 years ago when I started my blog. It had to have the perfect balance of knowledge and inspiration. My aim was to leave you excited to start writing your recipes, aware of the responsibility of a recipe writer, and empowered with a toolbox of techniques to share them with the world.

As the filming days in Madrid were approaching, I started to feel anxious.

It was my first time travelling solo after so many years, the first time I was leaving Livia for almost a week. I was not worried about her—she was with Tommaso, I knew they were going to have fun—I was worried about me! Was I still able to navigate through an international airport? And what about filming the course? What if I forgot what I wanted to say in front of the camera?

Bright recognizable colours - Domesika’s red and my favourite apron

As soon as I set foot in the Domestika building all my fears disappeared: I was welcomed by a family of professionals that made me feel immediately at home. Everything was smoothly organized, in a creative, international, lively environment.

I even managed to enjoy a bit of Madrid after the long, tiring hours of filming, as every day I walked back and forth from my rented apartment to the studios in rigid, shiny winter weather. Almost every day I would stop at the local supermarket on the way back home to buy something quick for dinner: some veggies, good bread, anchovies, tuna, gazpacho…

Did you know that Pain au chocolat in Spain is known as Neapolitans?

Pappa al pomodoro: in my apartment and on set

One day, back in my apartment, I cooked the pappa al pomodoro required for the following morning and I had a sudden feeling of how a well-written recipe can recreate an intense sense of home: the smell of garlic and tomatoes sizzling in olive oil brought me back into my Tuscan kitchen.

That’s when I realized how grateful I was to be able to share this powerful tool with you all, and how recipe writing can influence other people’s lives for the better.

So, if you have a passion for food and a desire to share your culinary creations with others, this course is perfect for you.

Food Writing: Share Home Recipes with The World

In this course, we'll dive deep into the art of food writing, exploring techniques to engage your readers and evoke their senses through words. I'll share my personal tips and insights on how to write compelling recipe introductions, engaging stories, and clear instructions to attract your readers into the kitchen.

Through practical exercises and real-world examples, you'll learn how to craft enticing food content and develop your unique writing style. We'll also discuss the importance of photography and social media (from blogs to newsletters) in showcasing your recipes to a wider audience.

I can't wait to see you in class and help you unlock the power of your words to inspire and delight food lovers around the globe. Let's bring your culinary creations to life through the art of food writing. Bon appétit! 🍴✍️

If you are interested in the food writing and recipe development/writing themes, here are a couple of articles that you don’t want to miss, plus two newsletters and a podcast you will surely appreciate:

