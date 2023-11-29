Ciao, as I announced in the previous newsletter (did you miss it? You can still read it here, it contains a list of my favourite Italian Artisan gifts for Christmas!), on Sunday we will meet for an Exclusive 2-Hour Live Christmas Cook Along. I can’t wait!

If you are new to Letters from Tuscany, our monthly cook-along is a very informal, fun, chatty moment when we cook together, but you can join just to have a chat, or a laugh, ask questions, share stories, or simply listen while having a good cup of tea (or wine, according to which time zone you are in!)

To celebrate Christmas, we will be baking together the most famous Sienese Christmas treats to add to your Christmas cookie box:

Panforte , a dense, spiced, nut-filled specialty bread that is now the symbol of the Sienese Christmas.

Cavallucci , round and rustic, lightly flattened on the ends, floury and a bit lumpy, but with an intense spiced aroma.

Ricciarelli, gluten-free and lactose-free, melt-in-your-mouth almond cookies, with a subtle orange and vanilla aroma.

There’s no Christmas in Siena and in my family without these treats. They are all easy to make, and will last for weeks: make them now, and give them for Christmas as unique, Italian-inspired homemade gifts to your loved ones.

We will meet SUNDAY, December 3rd at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST.

This is an event designed for those who subscribed to Letters from Tuscany: we’re slowly building friendships and shared memories and having lots of fun!

If you are a paid subscriber, you can find all the recipes, the ingredient lists, the Cook-Along Working Sheet, and the link to join the Cook Along and Live Talk behind the paywall.

The best panforte you have ever tried

Panforte

This dense, spiced, nut-filled specialty bread is now the symbol of the Sienese Christmas. You can purchase artisanal panforte from local pastry shops. My favourites are those at Buti, Pasticceria delle Campane, and Manganelli in Siena.

You can find the recipe and the ingredients here. I’ll be making half a dose of panforte and adjust the pan accordingly (I will use a 10cmx10 cm springform pan).

Rustic and knobbly, they are my favourite Christmas cookies

Cavallucci

Among Siena’s most traditional Christmas cookies, cavallucci are not elegant or photogenic, lacking the bright colours, icing, and sparkling sugar we expect from a Christmas cookie. Nor do they come in Christmas shapes: they’re round and rustic, lightly flattened on the ends, floury and a bit lumpy.

And yet, with that first bite full of warm spices, rich nuttiness, and sweet candied fruit, you’ll forget all about the presentation.

You can find the recipe and the ingredients here. I’ll be making half a dose, but this is easily scalable.

White as a snowy Christmas

Ricciarelli

A cross between a small pastry and an almond cookie, ricciarelli feature a dusting of powdered sugar, with a soft inside that melts in your mouth and a striking aroma of bitter almonds.

Even though this is an ancient recipe, it is also a sweet treat with a modern appeal, as ricciarelli are naturally gluten-free and lactose-free, thus making them Christmas cookies that can meet everyone’s needs.