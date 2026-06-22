Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

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Feasts and Fables's avatar
Feasts and Fables
4h

“September is the true beginning of the year” … yes, yes, a thousand times YES!

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3 replies by Giulia Scarpaleggia and others
Gabrielle's avatar
Gabrielle
20h

Michela HATES peppers (maybe I’ve already told you our story from when she was little—when she would go spend a weekend at her dads she always came home asking what we’d eaten while she was away. She would nearly cry if it was something she loved—so we started telling her we’d had peppers 😂🫣)

BUT she would love this filling so much. Have you ever used it for anything else? Maybe I can just make her crostini with it…or stuff a tomato?

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3 replies by Giulia Scarpaleggia and others
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