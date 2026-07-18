It is almost a paradox for a Tuscan household to run out of stale bread. And yet, between the generous bowls of panzanella that are always so popular during our cooking classes and the almost restaurant-sized quantities of breadcrumbs we use to stuff vegetables and coat squash blossoms, there are days when the cotton bag hanging behind the kitchen door is empty.

Sometimes I buy a loaf of Tuscan unsalted bread especially for this purpose, slice it and leave it to dry in the sun. At other times, I open the pantry and look for a substitute.

These days, I am trying to use up all the open packets of seeds, pulses and grains before the summer heat turns them into a breeding ground for pantry moths. This is how this barley panzanella came about: a fresh salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and plenty of basil, which keeps the spirit of panzanella while taking a few liberties with tradition.