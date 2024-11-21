Yesterday, after wrapping up our market-to-table cooking class, I spent extra time thoroughly cleaning our studio kitchen. The space was still infused with the warmth of conversation, the scent of roasted garlic, and the soft echoes of laughter. Methodically, I began cleaning—placing cups and plates back into their rightful spots, replenishing my jars of flour and sugar, and chasing away the invisible crumbs hiding behind the coffee machine. By the time I glanced out the window, the garden was cloaked in darkness. Yet, the light spilling from the studio created a serene, glowing cocoon—almost as if it mirrored the sense of calm I was chasing.

When the chaos of too many thoughts swirls in my head, my hands find clarity in scrubbing and organizing. It’s my way of reclaiming control over the uncontrollable.

This was the final class of the month, with just one more on the horizon before the Christmas holidays. The season is officially closed, and it is time now to dive into wrapping up the manuscript for cookbook number seven. At the same time, we’re cautiously looking ahead to the 2025 calendar—juggling hope and practicality. Will the classes fill as they usually do? Have we balanced work and downtime during Livia’s school breaks? How will we tackle the relentless summer heat? Will the world be a better place for traveling, or will we have to navigate new uncertainties?

While folding aprons and flipping through my little black book of menus carefully kept over the last three years of cooking classes, our two dogs were lying at my feet, snoring softly.

In that quiet moment, it felt like the perfect time to introduce the 2025 masterclass season and share some of my favorite meals from recent months.

At the bottom of this email, you will find dishes designed not just for the upcoming holidays—Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, Christmas, you name it—but also to satisfy that urge to gather with friends and family as the days grow shorter and another challenging year winds down. We all need small ways to keep hope alive and nurture those around us. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sharing a tray of homemade frozen lasagna—a gesture as comforting as it is practical.

So, without further ado, I’m thrilled to introduce our new masterclasses—something I am truly proud of. If I may ask for a little patience, self-promotion has never been my strong suit, but these classes are worth the spotlight.

Three-Day Seasonal Tuscan Masterclasses

As Thanksgiving fills your home with the comforting aroma of roasted turkey and pumpkin pie, as you gather with family, plan future adventures, and think about meaningful gifts—ways to treat yourself—why not consider one of our masterclasses?

FEBRUARY 12-14: Comfort Food for Winter—bitter leaves, soups, Carnival treats

MARCH 26-28 : Spring Flavors—greens, eggs, fresh ricotta, new light in the kitchen

MAY 7-9 : Fresh Pasta Masterclass—handmade pasta from Tuscany, and beyond

JUNE 11-13 : Early Summer’s Bounty—welcome back summer flavors

JULY 2-4 : A Tuscan Summer—tomatoes, melons, and summery desserts

SEPTEMBER 24-26 : Harvest Season—in between summer and fall

OCTOBER 29-31 : Tuscan Autumn—squash, mushrooms, chestnuts, hearty roasts

DECEMBER 17-19: Christmas in Tuscany—a festive celebration of holiday flavors

Book your spot here

In our classes, you’re not just learning recipes—you’re stepping into the rhythm of life in Tuscany. Our experiences aren’t held in sleek professional kitchens or commercial venues. Instead, you’ll be welcomed as a guest into a cozy, family-style environment. It’s like cooking with an old friend who’s sharing not just recipes, but the stories behind them. You’ll feel at home from the moment you arrive.

We will cook every day, seasonal, vegetable-forward family recipes. Imagine plenty of vegetables, homemade fresh pasta, traditional cakes and cookies… Every dish carries a story, from the chestnut cake my grandmother used to make in autumn to the handmade stuffed tortelli with ricotta and spinach that capture the essence of Tuscany’s simple, seasonal cuisine. You’ll learn the how, but also the why—the traditions, history, and local ingredients that make Italian cooking so magical.

As we begin every masterclass with a visit to our local market, you won’t just learn new recipes—you’ll be inspired to shop smarter, cook intuitively, and celebrate the simplicity of seasonal ingredients. Each day we’ll decide on a menu together, based on seasonality, market finds, and personal tastes and preferences. You’ll leave with a new appreciation for how to bring the best of each season to your table, whatever ingredients you’ll be able to find once back home.

What truly makes our classes special? It’s the little things: the laughter shared over a simmering pot of sugo, the unexpected tips that turn a good dish into a great one, and the joy of discovering that you, too, can cook like an Italian.

Find all the info on the blog

“It's the second time I've taken Giulia's cooking class, but it certainly won't be the last. It was wonderful to be part of the preparation of authentic Tuscan food as Giulia shared all the little secrets. The real Cucina povera was revealed to us, as she showed in her latest book. In addition, we were able to cook together on my birthday. My dearest Tuscan book writer and blogger baked me a birthday cake. It was an unusual, very kind, and touching gift! I enjoyed every moment of the course with kind people from other continents. Thank you very much, Giulia!” - Ildikó Zsibrita, Hungary

We also offer one-day experiences for those with a tighter schedule:

Market-to-Table Cooking Class: Start the day at a local market, then transform fresh finds into a delicious meal.

Tuscan Cooking Class: Learn the classics—handmade pasta, rich sauces, and seasonal sides. Always leave room for dessert.

Leave a comment or reply to this email if you have any questions about our classes—I’ll be more than happy to help you craft a unique experience.

And don’t forget to share this email with family and friends who might be planning their 2025 adventure in Tuscany. It’s a wonderful way to help us connect with more food enthusiasts who love Italy and Italian food as much as we do.

If you can’t make it to Italy next year, I hope this newsletter can still bring a touch of Italian warmth and inspiration to your home.

Through its stories, recipes, and glimpses of life in Tuscany, I aim to create a bridge between our worlds—one that offers comfort and a sense of connection, no matter where you are. And because December is a time to celebrate togetherness, I’m thrilled to announce not one, but two special online cook-alongs this month to double the holiday joy (all the info here).

Sunday, December 8th, at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST. This session is our gift to all of you, our wonderful subscribers .

Sunday, December 15th, at 9.00 pm CET - 3.00 pm EST - 12.00 pm PST. Reserved exclusively for our paid subscribers, this session will be an intimate online Christmas party.

Whether you’re a paid or unpaid subscriber, please know how much your support and time mean to me. Every comment, email, and moment you dedicate to this newsletter is a gift I deeply cherish. Grazie mille!

RECIPES FROM OUR FALL COOKING CLASSES FOR THE FESTIVE DAYS AHEAD

During our cooking classes, we often exchange stories and recipes with our guests, comparing food traditions from across the globe. I’ve always been upfront about my dream to experience an authentic American Thanksgiving one day.