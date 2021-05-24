Zuccotto, a traditional semifreddo dessert from the city of Florence
Zuccotto, a traditional semifreddo dessert from the city of Florence, is a showstopper: a sponge cake dome, brushed crimson with a local liqueur, alchermes, and filled with a mixture of ricotta and whipped cream, chocolate, and candied fruits.
