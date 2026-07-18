Much like the fennel soup I made at least once a week throughout the winter, until my friends at the market pointed out that fennel season was well and truly over, this recipe is almost disarmingly simple.

It is one of those preparations that verge on the obvious, yet always feel deeply satisfying when they reach the table. Perhaps because it can be made ahead, kept in the fridge for two or three days, and found waiting for you when the heat has taken away any desire to cook.

I like to serve it warm or even cold, finished with a spoonful of Greek yoghurt or stracciatella. This time, I used a plant-based stracciatella, the excellent one made by DreamFarm with Mediterranean almonds (do check it out if you are in Italy).