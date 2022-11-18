This is an exclusive recipe for the subscribers. It is part of a serialized Tuscan cookbook that you will receive over the course of one year, a collection of tested classic Tuscan recipes to add to your cooking repertoire. Learn more about the I Love Toscana project here.

Mugello is one of the least known parts of Tuscany, yet Florentines have long prized it as the perfect escape from their city’s unbearable summer humidity. They come for the clean air, country walks and authentic food found throughout these hills, valleys and mountains. Vasari called this area “the garden of Florence.”

Bordering the Emilia-Romagna and Florence, Mugello bears the influences of both its neighbours in its cuisine, reinterpreting them with the help of area products like potatoes, chestnuts, mushrooms and other forest products, meat and game, milk and cheeses.

RECIPE. Tortelli Mugellani, fresh pasta parcels stuffed with potatoes and garlic

Tortelli are a symbol of the culinary influences of nearby Emilia-Romagna. While the pasta is rolled out in the same manner, the filling is potato-based rather than meat—an adaptation that speaks to the region’s scarcity.