I already shared this recipe for pie dough on the blog last year. I found the recipe a few years ago on a booklet entirely dedicated to pies, Bubby’s Homemade Pies, and, since then, it is what I make every time I need a quick pastry, both for sweet and savoury pies.

You can whip it up in 5 minutes, with very simple ingredients – flour, butter and icy cold water -, and after a rest in the fridge for a few hours, or better overnight, it is ready to make pies, galettes, but also savoury cakes and strudels.

It is a plain crust, very easy to prepare. It puffs up wonderfully, almost by magic, even though, in reality, it is thanks to the hazelnut-sized pieces of butter that get entangled into the water and flour mixture.

Since the last time I shared the recipe, I improved the dough. I didn’t think it was even possible, but my friend Emanuela is an incredible pastry chef and, after trying out the dough, she suggested me to give it a few turns, as you would do for a proper puff pastry dough. It takes 5 minutes more, but the results are outstanding.

I’ll incorporate the new method in the directions, but keep this Italian croissant post as a reference, as you are going to do exactly the same. In the post, you’ll find step by step photos, which will be useful when it comes to folding and rolling out your dough.

Obviously, it is not a puff pastry, but when you do not have time to make it, or the chance to buy a ready-made one, this is the ideal solution. Moreover, compared to a store-bought puff pastry dough, it is way cheaper, and made with the shortest ingredient list: flour, butter, and salt. You make it, you know what it goes inside.

As for the butter, the Italian one is usually unsalted, but I really love to buy salted butter – a good quality one, as French, or Irish – and use it in this dough.

Now, speaking of the filling, I decided it was time to embrace the good season, so you’ll find zucchini, tons of fresh herbs, ricotta, and lemon zest. Make this pie with whatever you have at hand, use it to finish the odd vegetables left in the bottom of your fridge, or the remaining of a cheese platter. Bind everything with 2 eggs, and there you are: the best representation of the Italian torta salata, something in between a quiche and a savoury tart.

Zucchini and ricotta tart