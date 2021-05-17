First of all, what is an involtino (singular of involtini)?

Imagine a small roulade of meat (or poultry, seafood, or vegetables) wrapped around a filling of cheese, vegetables, cured meat, breadcrumbs or nuts. You might have found the word rollatini, which is the Americanisation of the Italian word involtini.

Today I will talk about the meat involtini .

I won’t give you grams or a definitive ingredient list today. It is more a conversation about meat involtini, a recipe so humble and domestic you rarely find it outside of a household. Yet, I’ve had involtini at least once a week for a large part of my life, as they are easy to make and really quick. Something a mother who works all day can effortlessly whip up for the family even at the very last minute, as my mum would do. And usually, even the pickiest child – like my sister – loves them.

They were a hit even during cooking classes, so I thought I’d share my theory and techniques of involtini with you.