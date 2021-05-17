Theory and techniques of involtini
My tricks to make easy, quick meat involtini - how to choose the meat, the filling, how to roll them and cook them.
First of all, what is an involtino (singular of involtini)?
Imagine a small roulade of meat (or poultry, seafood, or vegetables) wrapped around a filling of cheese, vegetables, cured meat, breadcrumbs or nuts. You might have found the word rollatini, which is the Americanisation of the Italian word involtini.
Today I will talk about the meat involtini.
I won’t give you grams or a definitive ingredient list today. It is more a conversation about meat involtini, a recipe so humble and domestic you rarely find it outside of a household. Yet, I’ve had involtini at least once a week for a large part of my life, as they are easy to make and really quick. Something a mother who works all day can effortlessly whip up for the family even at the very last minute, as my mum would do. And usually, even the pickiest child – like my sister – loves them.
They were a hit even during cooking classes, so I thought I’d share my theory and techniques of involtini with you.
