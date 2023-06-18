This newsletter is a reader-supported publication. We’re trying to keep things as free as possible, but i f you enjoy what I write and want access to exclusive weekly recipes, and if you are at a point in your life to support our newsletter, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!

It has been a long time since I last sent a Postcard from Tuscany, so probably now many new subscribers who have arrived in the meantime are probably wondering what the heck it is!

Postcards from Tuscany is a section of the main newsletter Letters from Tuscany. Postcards arrives on Sundays, it is free and everyone can leave a comment. I am Tommaso, the 50% of Juls' Kitchen, Giulia's husband, the photographer of everything you see here, but also the one in charge of videos, podcasts, and everything related to the technical aspects of our business. If you want to catch up on previous postcards, you can find them here. If you want to read more about me, you can do so here. Happy reading!

Postcards from Tuscany

In these months off from Postcards from Tuscany, my creativity has not had much momentum: we have been sick a lot, it has rained even more, and we have been indoors most of the time. It's a routine that doesn't invite photography so much.

Spring this year is not exactly beautiful. After so much rain, Nature is ready to burst and bloom into summer with the first ray of sunshine.

Note to reading geeks: this winter I finally decided to take the plunge and ditched my SLR camera in favor of a lighter and more compact mirrorless. What's more, I also decided to migrate to a completely new ecosystem for me. After many years of Canon (my first Canon was a film camera) I chose to switch to Fujifilm.

And what does a new camera have to do with spring? A few days ago I bought a new lens: a macro, a lens that allows you to take (also) very close shots of your subjects. So far I have only taken a few quick shots in the garden, of my mother-in-law's roses mainly, but I can't wait to try it on food as well.

