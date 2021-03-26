Porchetta - A beloved street food
I miss the casualness of street food, when you could stop by a food truck and have a porchetta panino. So I'm sharing my recipe to make your own porchetta, should you miss it too.
Food and a busy kitchen have always been my safe harbour.
Once I was invited to help some friends during a beer festival, organised to support the local charity in Castellina in Chianti. It was summer, the music played by a local band was blaring, and I hardly knew anyone.
I grabbed the biggest serrated knife and reclaimed the porchetta station.
I sliced t…