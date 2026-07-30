Letters from Tuscany

Letters from Tuscany

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HNB's avatar
HNB
4d

It sounds like a perfect birthday. 🎂

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Sally Gurteen's avatar
Sally Gurteen
4d

Happiest of birthdays to you. What a lovely post, too, xxx

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